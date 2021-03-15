A Hall County Jail inmate who walked away from an outside work detail on jail grounds last month is back in custody.
Personnel with the U.S. Marshals Service and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee arrested David Daniel Morgan, 37, of Gainesville, at a residence in Hamilton County on Thursday, March 11.
Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Transport and Warrants Units picked Morgan up in Tennessee on Saturday, March 13, and returned him to the Hall County Jail.
According to the initial investigation, at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, Morgan left his work assignment and got into a waiting SUV. At the time, he was incarcerated on a felony charge of theft by taking, two misdemeanor counts of theft by deception as well as failure to appear.
Morgan now faces an additional charge of escape, a felony. He remained in jail without bond on Monday, March 15. No one else is charged in connection with the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.