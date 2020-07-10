A fund has been established in memory of Blane Dixon, a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty last year.
The North Georgia Community Foundation (NGCF), in cooperation with Sheriff Gerald Couch and local business leaders, announced the Blane Dixon Fallen Heroes Fund. The fund will support families of any first responder who loses their life while serving citizens of Hall County.
According to a news release, the fund has been seeded with an initial donation by NGCF and grown further through the of the Roy C. Moore Foundation and Syfan Logistics.
“When Deputy Dixon was killed in the line of duty last year, the outpouring of support for Dixon’s family, largely in the form of financial contributions, was overwhelming," said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. "Coordination of that support was a challenge, and it became clear that having a comprehensive plan would have been beneficial. Fortunately, we were approached by a group of local business leaders with that concept in mind, and through a collaborative effort with the NGCF, we now have a solid strategy in place. It’s our sincere hope that this fund is never used, but if a similar tragedy ever occurs again, our community will be in a much better position to provide support.”
The fund is intended to assist the family of any Hall County first responder who is killed in the line of duty. This includes, municipal, county, state and federal law enforcement officers, as well as fire fighters and EMS personnel who serve and protect the citizens of Hall County. The fund is administered by NGCF and overseen by an advisory committee made up of local community leaders and public safety officials. The Blane Dixon Fallen Heroes Fund is reliant upon financial contributions from private citizens, as well as local businesses and organizations, the news release said.
“At the Foundation we help people invest in the lives of those who call our community home," Michelle Prater, President and CEO of NGCF, said. "In this instance, we feel strongly about supporting the first responders who protect our community every day and are proud to have made the initial contribution to this fund. We encourage others to use this fund as an avenue to give back to our local heroes while also fulfilling their own charitable giving goals.”
Contributions can be made online at www.ngcf.org/donate or through other financial options by contacting the NGCF office at 770-535-7880.
