A man who had ordered food at a Hwy. 53 fast-food restaurant said an employee shattered a coffee pot on his head after intending to strike another customer with it.
The man told Braselton police he was waiting in line for his food when a customer and the employee got into an argument. The employee reportedly picked up a coffee pot and started walking toward the customer. He then reportedly threw the coffee pot at the customer, but missed and hit the man instead, striking him in the head. The man reportedly had a cut over his right eye and was bleeding.
The employee left the scene, according to the incident report.
The man was treated by emergency medical services and transported to Northeast Medical Center in Braselton. He intends to press charges against the employee, according to the incident report.
The on-duty manager said she heard the argument, but did not see the employee throw the coffee pot at the man and sent the employee home for the evening. The general manager of the restaurant said she would provide the employee’s information and camera footage of the incident, according to the report.
Officers on scene located the coffee pot, which was reportedly broken, and took photos of it.
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•theft by deception on Hwy. 211 where a man said he provided a copy of his driver’s license to a person claiming to be a representative of PayPal. The person told the man he was conducting a security check of his account and that $200 would be transferred out of his account and back into his account as part of the security check, according to the incident report. The man notified authorities after not seeing the funds deposited into his account. The phone number provided by the person claiming to represent PayPal was revealed to be a burner phone, according to the report.
•simple assault on Hwy. 53 where a man said he heard that his employer’s husband was en route to confront him and “do something” to him after he reportedly exposed the husband’s extra-marital affair. He said his employer’s husband is known to carry a gun.
•disturbance on Representative Way where underage drinking was reported at a gathering of about 25 juveniles. Several members of the group ran when police arrived, according to the incident report. Multiple juveniles who remained on the scene admitted to consuming alcohol. Officers located the owner of the home, who said she did not know the crowd was drinking. All juveniles were released to their parents.
•hit-and-run on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman said she discovered damage to the front passenger fender of her vehicle and a missing front passenger headlight after she returning from shopping at a grocery store.
•drug investigation on River Pkwy. where a man was cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce) after a search of his vehicle.
•entering auto on Jackson Ave. where a woman said she believed that her purse and a KBar knife were taken from her unlocked vehicle while parked at a store.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce), failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and speeding on I-85 where a motorist was cited for the infractions. The driver was reportedly traveling at 90 mph and failed to pull over to the far-right shoulder of the interstate, instead stopping the vehicle at the left-median wall. An officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the car, and asked if marijuana was in the vehicle. The driver handed the officer a plastic bag of marijuana, according to the incident report.
•identity theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman said she has received several letters regarding opening a credit account. The woman said she has not opened an account and believes her identity was stolen.
•drug investigation on I-85 where two men were cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce) after a traffic stop. The stop reportedly occurred after the driver failed to move over from the far right lane or reduce his speed as the vehicle approached police vehicles, with lights activated, parked on the right-of-way. During the stop, an officer reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and a search revealed the substance in a bag in the glove compartment. A metal grinder was also discovered, according to the report.
ARRESTS
•Bredyn Robert Rose, 20, 5657 Riding Woods Dr., Powder Springs — two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of a Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, theft by receiving, possession of weapons during commission of certain crimes, marijuana possession (less than once ounce), speeding. Rose was pulled over for speeding and his vehicle was searched after an officer smelled marijuana, according to the arrest report. The search revealed a bag of mushrooms, which is a Schedule I drug, a bag of marijuana, 12 individually wrapped brownies suspected to be laced with THC and a loaded 9mm handgun, which was reportedly stolen out of Cobb County. A grinder and scale were also found. Rose had a warrant for his arrest for battery out of Cobb County, according to the report, and the agency there requested a hold. A passenger in the vehicle was reportedly cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce) and released.
•Gregory Allen Jones, 30, 4570 Trumble Terrace, Snellville — possession of a Schedule I, II substance, marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects. According to the arrest report, an officer was alerted that a vehicle driven by Jones had a strong odor of marijuana coming from it, and a search of the vehicle uncovered six pills believed to be MDMA. Marijuana and a metal grinder were also found. A woman, who said she was the owner of the vehicle, said the marijuana belonged to her and was issued a citation for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects.
•Christian Suarez, 26, 2006 Park Crossing Way, Lilburn — possession of a Schedule I, II substance, marijuana possession (less than one ounce), speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude. An officer attempted to pull Suarez over on I-85 for speeding, but Suarez failed to stop and the officer initiated a pursuit, according to the arrest report. Suarez was eventually stopped at the 134.5 mile marker after officers executed a rolling roadblock. A search of Suarez’s vehicle revealed marijuana, according to the report. Two Xanex pills were reportedly located on Suarez during a search at the Gwinnett County Jail.
•Jonathon J. Batson, 27, 56 Jones Circle, Gadsen, Alabama — marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, suspended license, speeding. Batson was reportedly pulled over for speeding, and marijuana was reportedly found during a search of the vehicle after an officer noted an odor coming from the vehicle. A glass smoking device was also reportedly found. The officer later learned that Baston had a suspended license out of Alabama, according to the arrest report.
•Deondray Dwight Little, 39, 5180 Scarbrough Trail, Stone Mountain — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, marijuana possession (less than one ounce), suspended license, speeding. An officer reportedly detected an odor of marijuana from Little’s vehicle after pulling him over for speeding. A search of Little reportedly uncovered a bag of marijuana. His vehicle was also searched, and marijuana and two opened beers were reportedly found as well. The officer also noted alcohol coming from Little’s breath, according to the arrest sport. Little was issued a field sobriety test, which he reportedly failed.
