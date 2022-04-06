A man and his son reportedly got into a fight after his son told him to turn down his music at a Cedar Ridge Dr. residence.
According to a recent report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the son swung at the man after being pushed, while the man reportedly threw a heater at his son.
The son reportedly had a mark on his leg after being grabbed during the struggle, while the man had marks on his hands and face.
No arrest was made since a primary aggressor was not determined, according to the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•fraud on McNeal Rd. where a man said someone withdrew $551 from his bank account after his cell phone, which contained his mobile banking information, was stolen. The man identified a specific woman as a suspect, saying she'd stolen from him previously and was seen near his residence.
•harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his soon-to-be father-in-law sent him threatening text messages insisting that his daughter return home. The man said he continued to receive the threatening text messages despite telling his fiancée’s father to stop. The man said he will press charges.
•simple assault on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said she was hit in the face during an argument with her husband and then sought medical treatment. The woman sustained bruising on the right side of her face, according to the incident report.
•unlawful conduct during a 9-1-1 call on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reportedly called dispatch to complain about a pizza restaurant’s hours. He reportedly became irate when told that dispatch would not call the establishment to instruct them to stay open later. The man called 9-1-1 three times to complain about the restaurant, according to the incident report.
•damage to vehicle on Cabin Dr. where a woman said her right rear window had reportedly been broken out while parked at West Jackson Park. Nothing was taken from the vehicle, according to the incident report.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 124 where multiple gun shots were reported.
•welfare check on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly left the hospital with an IV in her arm. The woman told a deputy that she was fine and “just wanted to get out of the hospital.”
•agency assist on Crescent Dr. in response to a child choking. According to the child’s mother, the child began wheezing while eating popcorn. Emergency medical services (EMS) were then called when the child stopped wheezing and the Heimlich maneuver did not work. The father reportedly began doing compressions before an EMS unit arrived to transport the child. A deputy accompanied the ambulance to the hospital, and the child reportedly had a pulse and was breathing before the deputy left the hospital.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a deputy assisted school staff with a self-harm case regarding a student. The deputy and staff got the student under control, according to the report.
•theft and criminal trespass on Indian Creek Rd. where a trailer was reported stolen. A lock to a storage lot was reportedly cut to gain access to the trailer.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a man said he suspected someone was walking around on his property due to his dog barking. A deputy found no one on the property, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Stoneview Dr. where medical and fire personnel reportedly entered a home to assist a patient.
•criminal trespass on Ednaville Rd. where a church vehicle’s rear roll-up door was reportedly damaged. The complainant requested extra patrol of the area.
•found item on Indian Creek Rd. where a firearm was reportedly discovered in the road and confiscated. A man later told a deputy that the firearm was his, saying he left it on top of his vehicle and drove off. The man accurately described the firearm and retrieved it from a deputy, according to the incident report.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jefferson Ave. where a woman was reportedly found not breathing and cold to the touch.
•animal complaint on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said her mother was attacked by her neighbor’s pit bull, causing injuries to her right arm, legs and back that required a hospital visit.
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man said his wood splitter was stolen.
•damage to property on Johnson Dr. where a woman said her mailbox was knocked over.
