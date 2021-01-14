The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Zeta on Oct. 29.
Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Zeta in Banks, Carroll, Cherokee, Dawson, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Leda Khoury has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made later if warranted by the results of damage assessments.
