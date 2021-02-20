A fire late Friday afternoon (Feb. 19) caused damage to a Sawnee EMC power regulator/transfer station in Buford.
The site is located on Riverside Road NE off Highway 20, behind the Publix shopping center.
Gwinnett County crews were called to the scene at 3:46 p.m. and found 4-5 large power regulator boxes burning in a gravel area.
There were no immediate exposure hazards and no injuries reported.
Sawnee EMC was able to shut down the power station to allow firefighters to extinguish the flames. The blaze was brought under control at 4:13 p.m.
The scene was turned over to power company officials around 5:30 p.m.
