Buford fire

Gwinnett County firefighters respond to a Buford residence on March 3. The home was reportedly vacant during the fire. 

 Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

A Friday (March 3) fire damaged an Appling Circle residence in the Gwinnett County portion of Buford.

According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters responded to the location when a minor reported that the house behind their residence was on fire. The 911 call taker could reportedly hear explosions and popping sounds in the background.

