A Friday (March 3) fire damaged an Appling Circle residence in the Gwinnett County portion of Buford.
According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters responded to the location when a minor reported that the house behind their residence was on fire. The 911 call taker could reportedly hear explosions and popping sounds in the background.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:54 p.m. and saw flames from the carport of a single-story, single-family dwelling. Crews searched the interior of the home to confirm the residence was vacant. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.
The homeowner arrived on the scene and confirmed that no one was inside the house during the fire. He said the house is an ongoing project and has been empty for the past several weeks.
The cause of this fire is undetermined.
