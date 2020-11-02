A fire destroyed a vacant home in Buford over the weekend.
Gwinnett County firefighters were called to the Cumming Highway NE residence on Nov. 1 around 1:20 a.m. A passerby reported the house fire and said the home was fully involved with no vehicles in the driveway.
The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.
Extensive fire damage, including roof collapse, was found throughout the entire left side of the home. The remaining portion of the home sustained heavy heat, smoke and water damage. The home on the left side of the structure had minor damage to the siding from radiant heat.
An investigator determined the fire started in a bedroom. The cause is under investigation.
Crews were unable to contact a property owner.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
