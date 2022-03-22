A man recently told Braselton police he was involved in a road rage incident during which the other driver reportedly brandished a firearm at him and cursed at him at a traffic light on Hwy. 211.
The man said the two vehicles then scrubbed each other as the light turned green and they drove off. Damage to the man’s vehicle included two dents, some scratches and a scuffed wheel finish, according to the report.
The man said the incident occurred after the other driver had attempted to pass him. The man said he wouldn’t allow him to pass due to a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•mental subject on I-85 where a man reportedly attempted to run into traffic on the interstate. The man’s mother said he’d just been released from prison and had taken drugs. The man reportedly had to be subdued by taser but suffered no injuries. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
•miscellaneous report on Zion Church Rd. where a student reportedly got into an altercation with an adult who was searching another student’s pockets for a vaping device. The student said the adult pushed him out of the room as he intervened on behalf of the other student. The adult, who was not a faculty member, told police that he pushed the student out of the room and into a hallway to get him off of him. A faculty member said the student then grabbed her arm in the hallway and shoved her as she attempted to defuse the situation. The student said he pushed the faculty member’s hand away when she touched him. Neither party sought to press charges for the incident.
•damage to property on Golf Club Dr. where the driver of a box truck reportedly struck the top of a security guard shack while attempting to make a turn. No charges were filed.
•domestic disturbance on Grand Hickory Dr. where a male and female reportedly got into an altercation stemming from an argument over resuming their relationship. Both said the dispute did not involve any physical contact.
•theft on Noble Vines Dr. where a man said he believed his Glock 26 9mm was stolen from his vehicle while parked at his daughter’s apartment.
•driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol on I-85 where a driver was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle accident. The driver reportedly struck the other vehicle’s rear while traveling in the left southbound lane. The responding officer reportedly smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath following the accident. Jackson County deputies then took over the accident scene and placed the driver under arrest, according to the incident report.
•simple battery on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man said his girlfriend hit him on the side of the head with a door during an argument, and he pushed her away.
ARRESTS
•Zeshan Farooqi, 34, 5303 Legends Dr., Braselton — battery. Farooqui was arrested after a juvenile witness reportedly said he saw him hitting his aunt with a sandal. The man claimed his aunt cut him with a pizza slicer and threw a phone and knife at him. The woman said she threw the items in self defense and was pushed down during the altercation.
•Tereco Sluntay Reed, 46, 3790 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — criminal trespass (intrusion upon property). Reed was reportedly intoxicated, became argumentative and used vulgar language with an officer who asked him to leave a drinking establishment at the owner’s request. Reed was told multiple times to leave the establishment and warned that he would be arrested if he didn’t, according to the arrest report.
