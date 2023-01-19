N2212P47008C.TIF

Criminal investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have rounded up five suspects believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at Dec. 31 party in Gainesville, according to a press release from HCSO. 

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., when four victims were robbed at gunpoint at a residence in the 100 block of McConnell Dr. One of the suspects, identified as 17-year-old Steven Arellano, was attending the party and reportedly alerted the other suspects to come to the residence for the purpose of robbing the victims.

