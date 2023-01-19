Criminal investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have rounded up five suspects believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at Dec. 31 party in Gainesville, according to a press release from HCSO.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m., when four victims were robbed at gunpoint at a residence in the 100 block of McConnell Dr. One of the suspects, identified as 17-year-old Steven Arellano, was attending the party and reportedly alerted the other suspects to come to the residence for the purpose of robbing the victims.
The suspects – other than Arellano – arrived at the scene in an SUV and pointed guns at the victims, demanding they remove valuables from their pockets. One male victim was punched by two of the suspects as he tried to resist; he sustained minor injuries, including a bloody lip. Following the hold-up, the four suspects fired several shots into the air and left the scene. Arellano left the scene in his own vehicle.
The suspects got away with cash, jewelry, a set of car keys and iPhones.
The investigation resulted in the arrests of all five suspects, each charged with four counts of armed robbery. In addition, three of the suspects were implicated in a Gainesville Police Department armed robbery case.
Information on each suspect is as follows:
•Steven Emmanuel Arellano, 17, Gainesville, arrested Jan. 6.
•Daniel Tamayo, 17, Gainesville, arrested Jan. 9. Tamayo faces charges for the Gainesville PD case, as well.
•Marquavious Tavares Moses, 19, Flowery Branch, arrested Jan. 13, 2023. Moses faces charges for the Gainesville PD case, as well.
•Angel Misael Tamayo, 18, Gainesville, arrested Jan. 13.
•Katia Salinas, 20, Gillsville, arrested Jan. 18. Salinas faces charges for the Gainesville PD case, as well.
