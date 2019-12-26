Braselton police recently pursued a vehicle caught speeding in a construction zone, but ultimately cancelled the chase.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department saw the vehicle speeding and following another vehicle too closely on I-85. The driver was traveling approximately 80-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph zone.
The driver acknowledged the police, by cutting on the vehicle's hazard lights, but kept driving. The suspect exited onto the Hwy. 53 ramp at 93-mph, then ran two red lights.
At one point, police said the driver was traveling 104-mph on Hwy. 53.
The vehicle later turned onto a narrow dirt road, but officers lost sight of the vehicle when it turned onto Ednaville Rd.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the BPD were:
•information on Walnut Woods Dr. where a woman reported her boyfriend has threatened her multiple times. He allegedly once said he was going to put a bullet in the center of her head and later said he was going to beat her head with a broomstick. The woman also told officers the man has pushed her, trying to get a rise out of her.
•forgery on Hwy. 53 where a man reported one of his trucks broke down and someone with a mobile truck repair service fixed it. The repairs totaled $978, which were paid with a check that was later cashed at a convenience store. The complainant said he thought there might have been some wrongdoings with the incident. He didn’t get a receipt and couldn’t find any evidence the truck had actually broken down.
•theft of services and forgery on Grand Hickory Dr. where a tab at a restaurant was paid with fake money.
•information on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man and woman had a custody dispute.
•harassment on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman reported someone prank called a restaurant, making vulgar comments such as “I’m f***ing your sister.” They also remotely changed the recording for the restaurant’s voicemail, also with a vulgar comment. Officers later spoke with several suspects via phone and one of the restaurant employees was fired for their connection to the incident.
•information on Friendship Rd. where someone found a wallet containing suspected methamphetamine.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 124 where officers did a walk-through of a business.
•identity fraud on Bendcreek Ln. where a woman said someone used her identity to apply for food stamps out of state.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on New Liberty Way where a man and his ex-wife argued because the man thought the woman was cheating on him. At one point, the man allegedly pushed the woman and she pushed him back. Juveniles were also in the residence and heard some of the arguing.
•theft by taking on Spout Springs Rd. where someone snatched a purse while a woman was shopping in a supermarket. Someone confronted the suspect and the purse was returned.
•entering auto on Braselton Pkwy. where someone stole a check from a vehicle.
•information on Harrison St. where officers assisted fire crews with a vehicle fire. The driver — who was safe — said the vehicle just burst into flames. Fire crews were able to get the fire out and it was towed.
•simple assault on Sahale Falls Dr. where a woman got into an argument with her children’s father because he was upset that she brought her boyfriend around the kids. The father reportedly threatened to beat them up and said he was going to have his “strap,” or gun, with him when he comes back and they’d better be prepared.
•information on White Walnut Way where a mother said she was afraid of her son after an argument the night before. Officers stayed on the scene for a period of time, but the man never showed up.
•battery and simple battery on Juniper Ct. where two women argued with their mother and stepfather. The women said the stepfather pushed one of them, causing her to fall and a dresser to break. The parents also reportedly blocked one of the women from leaving, pulled her out of her boyfriend’s vehicle, forced her into a chair and hit her on the arm multiple times.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Lisa Nicole Sims, 30, 80 Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; following too closely; and warrant. Sims was involved in an accident and officers smelled alcohol coming from her. She said she'd had two drinks and was arrested after a field-sobriety test.
•Ethan Michael McKay, 18, 7538 Mossy Log Ct., Flowery Branch — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane. A lookout was issued for McKay's vehicle and when officers followed the vehicle, they saw it fail to maintain lane. He didn't stop immediately when officers tried to pull him over and he later told them he thought they were trying to go around him. Officers smelled alcohol on McKay and he was arrested after a field-sobriety test.
