A Flowery Branch man has been arrested on child pornography charges following an investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.
Investigators reviewing a May 2 cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCEMC) found evidence implicating Jason Manning, 48, in a child pornography case. Manning reportedly used his Snapchat account to share a video of a young child being sexually assaulted by an adult.
Manning was arrested Tuesday, June 7 and is currently being held at the Hall County Jail. He has been charged with one count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. Investigators seized several electronic devices from his residence and more charges are possible pending forensic testing of those devices.
