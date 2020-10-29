A Flowery Branch man has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder following an incident Oct. 25.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of assault in progress call at a house on Mountain Laurel Walk.
The suspect, Christopher Rose, 52, allegedly entered the adult female victim’s home, went into her bedroom and pointed a handgun at her face. Rose is an estranged family member of the victim.
"Rose threatened to kill the woman and himself and then attempted to restrain her," the HCSO said in a news release. "The victim grabbed the handgun in an attempt to stop Rose, and the two struggled for control of it. The firearm went off during the scuffle, but no one was hit. Rose punched the victim repeatedly, but she was able to escape to a neighbor’s home and call 911. She suffered minor injuries during the ordeal."
After leaving the scene, deputies, with assistance from Flowery Branch Police units, located and stopped Rose’s vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 13/Falcon Pkwy. and Martin Road. He was arrested without incident.
Rose was booked in at the Hall County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault. Since his arrest, investigators have obtained warrants for the following charges:
• Criminal attempt to commit murder
• Kidnapping with bodily injury
• False imprisonment
• Aggravated stalking
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
The case remains under investigation.
