Police badge

A Flowery Branch man faces charges of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and reckless driving after reportedly speeding on Hwy. 211 while intoxicated.

According to a Braselton police report, an officer pulled the man over for traveling 96 mph in a 35-mph zone — 61 mph over the speed limit. An officer noted the man smelled like alcohol.

Locations

