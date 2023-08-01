A Flowery Branch man faces charges of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and reckless driving after reportedly speeding on Hwy. 211 while intoxicated.
According to a Braselton police report, an officer pulled the man over for traveling 96 mph in a 35-mph zone — 61 mph over the speed limit. An officer noted the man smelled like alcohol.
Charges were issued following a field sobriety test. Gwinnett County jail staff, however, did not admit the man to the facility due to an elevated heart rate, and the officer took the man to a hospital. The officer notified the man of his court date for his alleged violations. He also faces charges for following too closely and failure to reduce speed in a work zone.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a man said his work truck was reportedly stolen overnight while parked in a hotel parking lot. The man said he secured the truck before he entered the hotel. The vehicle reportedly included ladders, an air compressor and tools.
•theft on Braselton Village Pkwy. where a man said someone attempted to steal his mini excavator. The man said he saw tread marks leading into the woods from where he parked it and found the mini excavator stuck in the mud.
•burglary and forced entry on Legends Club Dr. where an officer responded to multiple alarms at a residence where he reportedly found an unlocked door and broken window. The officer called in an additional unit to search the residence, but police found no intruder.
•domestic disturbance on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman and her roommate reportedly got into a verbal altercation over the roommate not paying rent.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 211 where a woman said her father punched her in the face. The woman reportedly had no signs of injury consistent with being hit. The dispute reportedly began while the two were at a bar, and the woman learned she was receiving a smaller portion of her father’s life insurance. She said her father became “crazy” and hit her in the face. The woman’s father said she became upset over the insurance issue and pushed him. He said he defended himself by blocking her when she shoved him. Emergency medical services workers transported the woman to the hospital for an elevated heart rate.
•domestic disturbance on Thompson Mill Rd. where a husband and wife reportedly argued at a senior care facility. According to the incident report, the woman wanted to leave the facility due to the argument, but the husband withheld her keys.
•agency assist on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman reportedly stabbed herself in the chest after her boyfriend harassed and threatened her. Emergency medical service workers transported her to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•damage to property on Democracy Dr. where a delivery driver reportedly struck an electrical box in a man’s yard, causing minor damage.
•fight on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly pushed and punched a woman multiple times at a fast-food restaurant. According to the incident report, video footage showed the man shoving the woman when she stepped back after receiving her order, possibly bumping the man or stepping on his foot. The shove reportedly caused the woman to fall and her drinks to spill. When the woman turned toward the man, he reportedly punched her in the face several times, knocking her down again. The woman said the only thing the male said to her was, “You want to be a man?”
The woman refused medical treatment but said she would seek charges against the man. The man’s receipt was given to police as evidence.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a woman said someone stole her vehicle from a gas station parking lot. The woman said she parked the vehicle there to get off the road due to a storm. She said the vehicle was gone when she returned for it. According to the incident report, Snapchat history showed a suspect enter the vehicle and drive off.
•agency assist on Bald Cypress Dr. where a man reportedly intentionally cut himself. The man’s mother found him bleeding at the front door of her home. She said her son has been acting out ever since being arrested. The cuts were not life-threatening, according to the incident report.
•possession of a Schedule I, II substance on Hwy. 211 where a woman said she found a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in a closet where her estranged husband had been staying.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 211 where a man and a woman reportedly argued after the woman returned from visiting her ex-boyfriend. Neither reported any physical violence between them, though the woman alleged the man attempted to run her over during a previous incident.
•miscellaneous report on Adams Ave. where a husband and wife were reportedly transported to the hospital after they took what police believed was laced oxycodone. An officer arrived at the home after the husband reported his wife unconscious and possibly not breathing. The man reportedly breathed heavily and had trouble standing. He said they both took what they believed to be 20 ML of oxycodone he purchased from a friend. According to the incident report, the man said the pills had no markings, leading an officer to conclude the substance was laced after observing the man’s wife’s reaction to Narcan. Both were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•animal complaint on Wyevale Ct. where a UPS driver said a large dog bit him during a package pickup, leaving two scratches on his forearm.
•information on Henderson Falls Way where an intoxicated woman told police her mother kidnapped her. The woman’s mother said the woman requested a ride to the hospital but attempted to jump out of the car. In a separate incident report, the woman’s mother found the woman unconscious on the couch. The woman was reportedly intoxicated and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•domestic dispute on Hwy. 211 where two women reportedly got into an altercation during a child custody exchange.
•domestic dispute on Northern Oak Dr. where a man said his soon-to-be-ex-wife was on his property despite a court order stating he had possession of the residence. An officer said the court order was a civil matter and could not force his wife to leave.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Alex Tomas Cedeno, 25, 1805 Brooks Pointe Ct., Lawrenceville — obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Cedeno was arrested during a conflict with another man following an automobile accident in a gas station parking lot. He reportedly pulled away as an officer attempted to put him in handcuffs.
•Carissa Jean Colzani, 33, 7070 Silk Tree Pointe, Braselton — battery. Colzani was arrested for reportedly striking her son, causing lacerations, after the two argued over a cell phone password. An officer noted cuts to the son’s neck, chest and ear in the arrest report. According to the report, a person talking on Facetime with the woman’s son reportedly said he witnessed Colzani attack her son.
•Isaias Espinoza-Santander, 34, 4364 Fulson Dr., Fairburn —warrant. Espinoza-Santander was arrested after police reportedly discovered a warrant out of Doraville for failure to appear in court.
•John Campbell, 35, 2816 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson — identity theft and computer forgery. Campbell’s estranged wife said Campbell opened a $9,289 loan in her name. She reportedly showed police several photographs on her phone of the application, leading to the arrest.
•Traysean Albert Thompson, 30, 6271 Lilly Pt., Lithonia — possession of a Schedule I, II substance. Police arrested Thompson when they reportedly found cocaine while searching a vehicle in which he was a passenger during a traffic stop for speeding. According to the arrest report, an officer initiated the search after smelling marijuana, and the cocaine was found inside the passenger door pocket next to Thompson. Thompson reportedly told police the cocaine was his. According to the report, police also charged Thompson with an open container violation.
•Tony McQueen, 216 Rockaway Ave., Brooklyn, New York — racing on highways or streets, use of license plate for concealing and affixed material obstructing vision. Police arrested McQueen after reportedly seeing him racing on I-85. According to the arrest report, his license plate numbers were unidentifiable due to a tinted cover.
•Emily Anne Wilson, 24, 3305 Windward Gate Lane, Buford — possession of a Schedule I, II substance. Wilson was arrested after reportedly admitting to carrying cocaine in a small cloth bag. According to the arrest report, Wilson walked back to the scene of an automobile accident in which she was involved, carrying the bag. After meeting with an officer, she reportedly became aware that the officer knew she had an active warrant for her arrest. According to the report, she attempted to put the bag in her vehicle before being told to stop. Wilson was reportedly handcuffed and then told the officer about the cocaine in the bag.
•Derek Davis, 29, (no address) — simple assault, cruelty to children and criminal property damage. Davis was arrested after his ex-girlfriend said he jumped on the hood of her car to stop her from leaving. An officer reported seeing a palm print on the vehicle and scratches. The incident reportedly occurred in front of the ex-couple’s two children.
•Stacey Bernard Childers, 32, 1266 Martin Luther King Dr., Gainesville – possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, open container violation and brake light and turn signal violations. Police arrested Childers after reportedly searching his vehicle and finding seven plastic bags containing marijuana during a traffic stop for a brake light issue. Police also reportedly found a digital scale and plastic bags with the marijuana and $908 consisting mainly of $20 bills. According to the report, $20 bills are commonly associated with the purchase and sale of drugs.
