A Flowery Branch man was recently arrested following a Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an entering auto and burglary incident.
Deputies arrested Angelo Steven Rincon, 25, at his Yellow Stone Drive residence without incident. Rincon is charged with four counts of entering auto and one count of second-degree burglary.
Rincon reportedly committed the crimes early in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 31, outside of a home on Old Orr Road. He allegedly entered three vehicles on the property and attempted to enter a fourth. Additionally, Rincon went into a garage with the intent to commit theft. Rincon made off with several items, ranging from a wallet to a computer and other personal effects, according to the HCSO.
