Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a Flowery Branch man less than 12 hours after the smash and grab burglary of a convenience store on US 129/Athens Highway.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, deputies were called to a commercial burglary call at the Marathon gas station in the 3,000 block of US 129/Athens Highway.
"Deputies determined that the suspect used an axe to smash the front door glass to get into the store," the HCSO said in a news release. "Once inside, he attempted to use the axe to break into an ATM machine. Failing to open the machine, he attached a chain to it and attempted pull it out with a car but was unsuccessful. He then left the scene in the car."
Deputies collected evidence and reviewed surveillance video from the business. With assistance from investigators, the HCSO Active Criminal Enforcement (ACE) unit was able to identify the suspect as Hai Quoc Bennett, 33, of Flowery Branch.
ACE pursued leads on Bennett’s location throughout the day and found him at a residence in the 3,000 block of Misty Oak Drive in Flowery Branch. ACE deputies arrested Bennett there on Wednesday afternoon without incident.
Bennett is charged with smash and grab burglary for the crime at the gas station. He also faces a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property for spray-painting the car he used in the burglary, which belongs to a relative.
Bennett previously had a warrant for his arrest on a separate charge of second-degree criminal damage to property. In the earlier May 6 incident, he intentionally scratched the side of car causing damage exceeding $500.
Bennett remained in the Hall County Jail on Thursday afternoon, June 4.
