Hall County authorities recently arrested a Flowery Branch man following an investigation into child molestation.
Steven Edward Cerny, 57, was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 8, at Hall County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. He’s charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of child molestation.
Cerny reportedly committed the crimes against a female child at his residence on the afternoon of Nov. 1. Cerny knew the victim, who lives in another Georgia county, prior to the abuse.
The incident was first reported to the HCSO by a family member of the victim after the victim disclosed it on the day of the incident.
Cerny was booked in at the Hall County Jail following his arrest. He was released on $22,600 bond on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The case remains under investigation.
