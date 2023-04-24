N1805P37004C.TIF

Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies arrested a Flowery Branch man last week on outstanding warrants stemming from a HCSO and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies took Brandon Jawaan Davis, 25, into custody at his residence in the 3000 block of Old Planview Rd. late Friday night, April 21. He is charged with 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.