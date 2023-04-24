Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies arrested a Flowery Branch man last week on outstanding warrants stemming from a HCSO and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies took Brandon Jawaan Davis, 25, into custody at his residence in the 3000 block of Old Planview Rd. late Friday night, April 21. He is charged with 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the preliminary investigation, between Dec. 20, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022, Davis possessed and distributed at least ten videos depicting children being sexually abused by adults when he transmitted the videos on an instant messaging app. Additionally, on Feb. 8, 2022, Davis possessed at least one video of similar content on his cell phone. The crimes occurred at his residence.
The investigation began in early-2022, when investigators received three cybertips related to Davis from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). After several months of investigation, they obtained warrants for Davis’ arrest on Oct. 4, 2022. Investigators were unable to locate him at the time.
Davis was booked in at the Hall County Jail following his arrest, where he remained held without bond on Monday afternoon, April 24. The case remains under investigation by the HCSO and Georgia ICAC Task Force.
