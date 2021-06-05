A Flowery Branch man was recently arrested on child pornography related charges.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators arrested Joshua Teddy Fischer, 47, on Thursday, June 3.
The local investigation began on Wednesday, May 19, when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The probe led to a search warrant executed by investigators at Fischer’s home in the 5,000 block of Hog Mountain Road on Wednesday, June 2.
During the search, agents seized several of Fischer’s electronic devices.
Fischer is charged with two felony counts of electronic exploitation of a minor. Additional charges are possible following forensic processing of the electronics.
The HCSO and Georgia ICAC Task Force continue to investigate the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.