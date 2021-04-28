A Flowery Branch man was recently arrested following a Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation.
Investigators charged Joel Malcolm Holden, 60, with eight counts of electronic exploitation of a minor. They arrested Holden without incident on Friday, April 23, at his residence on Pond Mill Court during the execution of a search warrant.
Holden allegedly possessed at least four images of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices in November. Additionally, Holden reportedly distributed the images on the same day using email.
While carrying out the search of Holden’s home, investigators seized the devices. The HCSO and Georgia ICAC Task Force investigation continues, including forensic processing of Holden’s electronics.
