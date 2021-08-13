The Hall County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit charged a Flowery Branch man this week in connection with a fatal two-vehicle traffic accident that happened earlier this year.
Deputies booked Kenneth Howard Gragg, 69, into the Hall County Jail on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. He is charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lane in the April 27 afternoon wreck on Ga. 13/Atlanta Highway, just south of Friendship Road.
According to the initial investigation, Gragg was driving northbound on Atlanta Highway from Ledford Road in a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada. His SUV struck the center median and became airborne, colliding with a southbound 2012 Ford Fusion.
The car’s driver, Grisel Alvarez Martinez, 64, of Oakwood, died as a result of the crash. Hall County Fire Services transported Gragg to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Both drivers were traveling alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.