A Flowery Branch man was recently arrested on outstanding warrants for rape, child molestation and sexual battery.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies took James Kenneth Evans, 32, into custody at Evans’ residence on Lights Ferry Road on Saturday, April 17.
Evans allegedly committed all of the offenses against the same female child who is under the age of 16. The reported rape and child molestation incidents occurred between May 24 and June 5 at the victim’s home. Evans carried out the alleged sexual battery between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 1, 2017, also at the victim’s residence. He knew the victim.
The victim disclosed the incidents to a medical professional, who contacted deputies on Aug. 6 resulting in the start of the investigation. Investigators obtained warrants for Evans’ arrest on Nov. 30.
Evans was booked in at the Hall County Jail.
HCSO detectives continue to investigate the case.
