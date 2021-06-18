A Flowery Branch man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hall County.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the accident, which occurred late Tuesday night, June 15, in the Chestnut Mountain area.
Deputies and Hall County Fire Services personnel responded to the crash on Hwy. 53/Winder Highway at Oliver Road at approximately 11:50 p.m. The victim, James Chatham, 31, died at the scene of the accident.
According to the preliminary investigation, Chatham was attempting to pass vehicles on the road, when his motorcycle, a 2012 KTM, hit a concrete median and then a road sign.
Anyone with additional information on the crash should contact Sgt. J. Morgan at 770-718-2383.
