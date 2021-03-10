A Hall County teacher was arrested late Tuesday, March 9, for sending a sexually explicit photograph of himself to one of his students.
Matthew “Tyler” Stubbs, 25, of Duluth, is charged with one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office's preliminary investigation, on the morning of Saturday, March 6, Stubbs sent the photograph to the female victim via Snapchat. Stubbs was employed as a teacher at Flowery Branch High School, and the victim, 16, was one of his students.
School personnel notified the HCSO about the incident on Tuesday morning, March 9, after they placed Stubbs on leave.
Stubbs was hired by the Hall County School District in May of 2020. He is a special education teacher and the head girls soccer coach at Flowery Branch High School.
"The school has taken appropriate steps to provide support for the student," school leaders said in a news release.
