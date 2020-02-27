Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a Flowery Branch woman on a charge of exploitation of an elder person.
Wendy Marie Schwarz, 55, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the 5000 block of McEver Road at her workplace.
During an approximately six-month period beginning in September, 2019, Schwarz allegedly exploited the female victim, an 88-year-old family member, by using the woman’s funds without authority. Schwarz forged the victim’s checks and had the victim sign her own checks which were made payable to Schwarz, according to the initial investigation. Schwarz also reportedly used the victim’s credit card.
The individual with legal authority over the victim’s finances reported the exploitation to HCSO deputies on Monday, Feb. 17. Investigators obtained the arrest warrant on Wednesday.
Detectives continue to investigate the case and are working to determine the amount of money that was taken.
