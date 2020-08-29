A former Hall County Jailer was recently charged following an investigation into alleged "sexual contact" with an inmate.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested former Hall County Jailer David Rivera for violation of oath of office and improper sexual contact by an employee or agent.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation after jail supervisors suspected Rivera had improper sexual contact with a female inmate.
Rivera resigned in lieu of termination on August 19.
“Actions of this type cannot and will not be tolerated nor will I hesitate to request a criminal investigation by the GBI into such matters," said Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. "Most of our employees do a tremendous job under often difficult conditions. In this case the tenacity of the jail supervisory staff helped resolve this matter very quickly”.
