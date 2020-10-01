Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a fourth man after an investigation of a local theft ring.
Juan Carlos Carrillo-Lopez, 26, of Oakwood, was arrested during a traffic stop Sept. 23 on Hwy. 60/Candler Rd. near Dale Road. Carrillo-Lopez was initially booked into the Hall County Jail on charges of speeding, failure to maintain lane and open container. He was also being held for probation violation.
On Monday, Sept. 28, investigators obtained a warrant for violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and Carrillo-Lopez was served at the jail.
According to the HCSO investigation, Carrillo-Lopez was part of an organization benefiting from numerous entering auto and general theft cases as well as burglary and motor vehicle theft. The alleged crimes were committed between April and June, and occurred in the South Hall area.
Deputies previously arrested Carlos Ernesto Lopez Jr., 19, of Gainesville, Jan Carlos Lopez, 22, of Oakwood, and Michael David Lopez, 32, of Gainesville, for violation of the Georgia RICO Act and other charges in the case. The initial suspects are members of the same family. Carrillo-Lopez is not related to them by family.
The investigation is a collaborative effort between the HCSO and Braselton, Gainesville and Oakwood police departments.
