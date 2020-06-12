A Gainesville man was recently arrested by Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a child molestation investigation.
Dustin Bernard Hudson, 33, is charged with aggravated child molestation. He was taken into custody at HCSO headquarters on Monday, June 8, the same day investigators secured the arrest warrant.
According to the initial investigation, Hudson engaged in oral sex with the juvenile victim at a North Hall County residence where he lived at the time. The crime occurred between May 1-31 of 2019.
The incident was reported to deputies in November of 2019 by a family member of the female victim who is under the age of 16. Hudson and the victim were known to one another prior to the incident.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
