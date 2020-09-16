The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit arrested a Gainesville man following a child molestation investigation.
Deputies took Melchor Sanic-Tum, 24, into custody on Saturday, Sept. 12, at his residence in the 1,200 block of Atlanta Highway.
Investigators were first notified about the molestation through a referral from the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) Hall County Office on May 8.
"According to the initial investigation, Sanic-Tum committed the crime of aggravated child molestation against the female victim," according to an HCSO news release. "The incident happened between Aug. 1 and Aug. 10, 2019, at Sanic-Tum’s residence. He knew the victim, a teenager under the age of 16."
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.