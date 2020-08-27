A Gainesville man was recently arrested after allegedly attacking someone with a machete during a domestic incident.
Jody Todd Brown, 31, is charged with second-degree burglary, criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer in the Monday, Aug. 24, incident outside of a residence in the 4,000 block of Price Road. Additional charges in the case, including aggravated assault, are pending.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies were called around 1:20 p.m. for a report of Brown being armed with a machete and physically fighting with another man. Brown allegedly fled in a car when deputies arrived. They followed him to another driveway on Price Road, where he reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran. Deputies gave chase on foot, verbally identifying themselves and telling Brown to stop. When Brown failed to comply, deputies tased him and he was arrested.
According to the HCSO investigation, Brown first went to the residence, broke the window of a car and slashed one of the car’s tires.
The vehicle belongs to the complainant, a 34-year-old woman who Brown knew. Brown then allegedly entered a shed on the property and began removing items but was confronted by a man, 43, who lives at the residence. Brown is suspected of attacking the man with the machete as the victim attempted to defend himself with a sword.
Hall County Fire Services transported the male victim to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Brown was also transported to the hospital for evaluation of injuries he suffered in the altercation and was booked into jail Monday, Aug. 24.
Brown also had outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence incidents that occurred earlier this year in Hall County. The March 8 and July 15 cases also involved the female complainant/victim the recent call, which remains under investigation by the HCSO.
