The Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a Gainesville man, recently arrested and charged with sexual battery and child molestation, both felonies.
HCSO warrants unit deputies arrested Jerry Taylor Woodall, 80, at his home on Gilleland Extension on Friday, April 9.
Woodall allegedly committed the crimes against a female child at his residence on March 21, according to the preliminary investigation. Woodall knew the victim.
A family member of the victim reported the incident to deputies on March 22, following the victim’s disclosure.
Woodall was booked in at the Hall County Jail following his arrest. He posted $44,400 bond and was released from jail on Saturday, April 10.
Anyone with further information on the case may contact Investigator J. Phillips at 770-536-5206.
