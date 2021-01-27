A Gainesville man was recently arrested following a child molestation investigation.
Manuel Aguilar-Reyes, 23, is charged with aggravated child molestation for the alleged crime that occurred in November.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office investigation, Aguilar-Reyes committed the offense against a female child, resulting in physical injury to the child. Aguilar-Reyes was familiar with the victim before the incident.
Deputies first learned of the crime on the date of the incident after being contacted by Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Deputies notified investigators and the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), and the investigation began.
Following several interviews and forensic testing, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Aguilar-Reyes on Thursday, Jan. 21. HCSO Warrants Unit deputies arrested him on Friday, Jan. 22.
The case remains under investigation.
