A Gainesville man was recently charged following an investigation into a sexual battery case in north Hall County.
Adam Jacob Hudson, 35, of Gainesville, is charged with false imprisonment, simple battery-Family Violence Act and aggravated sexual battery. He remained in the Hall County Jail without bond on Wednesday afternoon, June 24.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies had been called to a report of a sexual assault on Sunday, May 31. They met the victim at a residence away from the scene of an incident.
"According to the preliminary investigation, between 2 and 3 p.m. on the same day, Hudson confined the adult female victim to his residence in the 4,000 block of Hiawatha Drive, committed the act of aggravated sexual battery against her and repeatedly shoved her," according to an HCSO news release. "The crimes occurred after the victim made arrangements with Hudson to return to the residence the two had previously shared to collect some of her belongings."
Deputies obtained warrants for Hudson’s arrest on the day of the incident. He turned himself in at the Hall County Jail on Monday, June 22, at approximately 8:45 a.m.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
