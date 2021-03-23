A Gainesville man was recently arrested in a child molestation case.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies took Lonny Reid Chapman, 17, into custody on Saturday, March 20, at Hwy. 60/Thompson Bridge Road and Club Point Way. Chapman faces one count of aggravated sodomy and seven counts of aggravated child molestation.
According to the preliminary investigation, between Nov. 21 and Jan. 31, Chapman allegedly committed the offenses against a female victim under the age of 16. The alleged crimes happened at Chapman’s residence on Old Howser Mill Road. He knew the victim, according to the HCSO.
Deputies first learned about the incidents on Feb. 2, when the victim disclosed them to family.
