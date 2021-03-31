A Gainesville man faces charges following a child molestation investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Nicolas Anthony Tortorici, 18, on March 24. He turned himself in at the Hall County Jail on Monday, March 29, charged with aggravated child molestation and child molestation.
According to preliminary details, Tortorici committed the offenses between November 1-30. The reported incidents involved a female victim under the age of 16 who Tortorici knew.
A family member of the victim first reported the crime to deputies on Feb. 20.
