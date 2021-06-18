A Gainesville man was recently arrested on charges related to child pornography.
Deputies took Reynaldo David Pablo-Lopez, 17, into custody on Friday morning, June 11, following a Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation.
He faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Pablo-Lopez allegedly possessed at least one photo of child pornography on an electronic device on November 26 and reportedly distributed the image through Snapchat. Additionally, on March 11, Pablo-Lopez allgedly possessed at least one video depicting sexual abuse of a child. He transmitted the video through Instagram.
The case began on May 27, when agents received cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). They executed a search warrant at Pablo-Lopez’s Mill Street home on Wednesday, June 9, seizing several electronic devices.
Pablo-Lopez was booked into the Hall County Jail following his arrest. He was released on $11,800 bond on Saturday evening.
