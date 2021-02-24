Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged a Gainesville man with four counts of electronic exploitation of minor recently during an investigation into online sharing of child pornography.
Detectives arrested Hyeonuk Kim, 26, on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 23, at the HCSO Headquarters. According to initial details, Kim possessed and distributed at least two videos of child pornography by means of his computer. He committed the crimes on Dec. 16.
Prior to Kim’s arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at his residence on Washington St. NW. They seized several of Kim’s electronic devices during the effort. Additional charges are possible following forensic processing of the electronics.
The Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force originated the undercover online investigation on Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.