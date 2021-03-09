A Gainesville man was recently arrested on charges related to child pornography.
The arrest was made following an investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The investigation is the result of a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Deputies booked Robert Justin Adams, 40, into the Hall County Jail on Monday, March 8, on six counts of electronic exploitation of a minor.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Adams’ Waverly Way residence on Feb. 2, and seized several of his electronic devices. Subsequent forensic processing of Adams’ cell phone showed he possessed at least five images of child pornography on the device.
Additionally, the initial investigation showed that on Aug. 2, 2020, Adams distributed at least one image of child pornography by uploading it to his Tumblr account.
Processing of the remaining electronics from the search warrant is pending, as HCSO and Georgia ICAC Task Force agents continue to investigate.
