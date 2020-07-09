A Gainesville man was recently arrested in connection with a church burglary that occurred in the Clermont area.
The Active Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Michael Cochran, 36, at his residence on Tuesday, June 30, at approximately 11 a.m. Cochran is charged with second-degree burglary.
According to the preliminary investigation, between May 25 and June 6, Cochran burglarized Restoration Baptist Church in the 5,300 block of U.S. 129/Cleveland Hwy.
Cochran allegedly took a guitar, flute, mandolin, guitar amp and cash. The total value of the stolen items and money was approximately $1,100.
HCSO deputies responded to the initial report of the burglary on Monday, June 20. While the victims previously knew the church had been entered and rummaged through, they initially didn’t believe anything had been taken.
In addition to the burglary offense, Cochran is charged with theft by deception for selling some of the stolen property to a pawn shop on June 3.
The stolen musical equipment has been recovered.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
