Agents with the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit) arrested a Gainesville man and seized drugs worth an estimated $400,000 on the street on Thursday, Dec. 17.
During the execution of a search warrant at a residence on West Waterwood Drive off of Dudley Hill Road, agents arrested Delbert Channie Tucker, 52.
Tucker faces the following charges:
• Trafficking heroin
• Trafficking methamphetamine
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Felony possession of marijuana
In the course of the short-term investigation, agents seized approximately eight pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, eight grams of heroin and $83,000 cash.
Although no further arrests are expected in the case, Tucker faces the possibility of additional charges as the investigation continues.
Deputies with the Uniform Patrol Division K9 Unit assisted agents with the case.
