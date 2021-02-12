Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a Gainesville man in the midst of an investigation into a cybertip about child pornography.
Deputies arrested Luis Eduardo Chavez-Cavero, 81, on Tuesday, Feb. 9. He is charged with two counts of electronic exploitation of a minor.
According to the initial Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation, Chavez-Cavero possessed and distributed at least one video of child pornography via his cell phone. He committed the crimes between January 21-22, 2020, from his residence on Wayman Drive in Gainesville.
Detectives began the investigation began in May 2020 when they received the cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). They executed a search warrant at Chavez-Cavero’s residence in September of 2020 and seized several electronic devices for forensic processing.
Investigators obtained warrants for Chavez-Cavero’s arrest on Jan. 28, 2021.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO and Georgia ICAC Task Force. There is no evidence indicating the video in the case was produced locally or involved local victims.
