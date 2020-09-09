A Gainesville man was recently arrested for making unauthorized transactions with an elderly family member’s debit and credit cards.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office warrants unit arrested Royce Lee Rundles, 40, on Friday, Sept. 4, at his residence on West Sardis Drive.
Rundles is charged with nine counts of financial transaction card fraud and exploitation of an elder person. He remained in the Hall County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 8, on $9,900 bond.
"Investigators were first made aware of the matter on Sept. 2, when the victim, 73, reported the fraudulent charges on her cards using the Sheriff’s to Citizen website," the HCSO said in a news release. "She had discovered the unauthorized charges on Aug. 30, while reviewing her account.
"According to the preliminary investigation, Rundles began making the transactions, totaling approximately $150, in July. Rundles had attached the card(s) to his Cash App account."
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division.
