A Gainesville man faces several charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, after a multi-agency effort that began with a vehicle stop for traffic violations on Hwy. 129/Athens Highway.
In addition to trafficking, Adan Randin-Marban, 33, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving without a license and failure to maintain lane.
On Friday, Jan. 15, the Georgia State Patrol stopped a pickup truck driver for failing to maintain his lane at the intersection of Athens Hwy at Barrett Rd. GSP contacted the Gainesville Police Department for assistance with a K9 Unit. When the unit arrived, the K9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in Randin-Marban’s pickup.
On-scene law enforcement then notified the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit) who handled the drug investigation.
According to the initial investigation, authorities located approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine and nearly $4,000 cash in the truck. The street value of the methamphetamine was approximately $500,000.
The case remains under investigation by the MANS Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.