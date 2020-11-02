A Gainesville man was recently arrested for molesting two girls in August.
John David Honeycutt, 30, is charged twice each with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation. Hall County Sheriff’s Office warrant unit deputies arrested Honeycutt on Thursday, Oct. 29, at his residence on Country View Circle.
Deputies first learned of the incidents when they responded to a Sept. 28 call from a family member of one of the victims.
"According to the preliminary investigation, Honeycutt committed the crimes at his residence on Sunday, Aug. 9," the HCSO said in a news release. "Three of the charges involve offenses Honeycutt committed against one the victims. The remaining child molestation charge involves abuse against the second girl. Honeycutt knew both children.
Honeycutt was booked in at the Hall County Jail.
Detectives with the criminal investigations division continue to investigate the case.
