A Gainesville man faces a handful of offenses for pointing a gun at two victims as well as following and ramming their vehicle Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Abraham Rivas, 26, is charged twice with aggravated assault and once with first-degree criminal damage to property. Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies also charged Rivas for aggressive driving and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
At approximately 11:40 p.m.,
Deputies were called around 11:40 p.m. to reports of a gunman and met with the victims. According to the HCSO, a man, 20, and a female, 17, left a restaurant in a car and were followed by Rivas who was driving a minivan.
"As he was following the victims on Hwy. 369/Browns Bridge Rd., Rivas pointed a handgun at them," the HCSO said in a news release. "As the victims sped up to get away, Rivas rammed their car with the van he was driving in the area of Gould Drive. The victims were able to drive to a safe location as Rivas drove off."
Shortly after deputies met with the victims, Gainesville Police Department officers located, stopped and took Rivas into custody without incident at the intersection of Hwy. 369/Jesse Jewell Pkwy. and Hwy. 60/Queen City Pkwy.
No one was injured during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.