A Gainesville man was recently arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Jose Tomas Pedro, 21, of Gainesville, on June 11 at the HCSO headquarters in connection with the crime alleged to have occurred in late May off of West Ridge Rd.
Deputies received the initial call about the rape on Sunday, May 31, and responded to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where the victim, a female juvenile, was being treated.
"According to the initial investigation, the victim met Pedro through interactions on social media," according to the news release. "A relative of Pedro drove him to pick the victim up in her neighborhood and dropped the two off at Pedro’s residence on Georgia Avenue where he provided her alcohol and sexually assaulted her during the early morning hours of May 31."
The relative drove the alleged victim back to her neighborhood in the morning. That relative was unaware of what had occurred and doesn't face charges at this time.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
Pedro remained in the Hall County Jail without bond on Monday morning, June 15.
