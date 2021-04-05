A Gainesville man was recently charged with rape following a Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Deputies arrested Angel Garcia-Ortega, 37, on Thursday, April 1, at the HCSO headquarters.
Garcia-Ortega allegedly raped the female victim under the age of 16 at a residence in the area of Hwy. 13/Atlanta Highway. Garcia-Ortega knew the victim.
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) notified deputies about the crime on Sunday, March 28, when police determined that it happened in HCSO jurisdiction. The victim had disclosed the incident to a third party who notified law enforcement.
The current charge applies to an incident that reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2020.
Detectives continue to investigate the case, and additional charges are forthcoming.
