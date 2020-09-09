A Gainesville man faces two felony charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an elderly family member.
Jessy Lee Williams, 26, was arrested by Gainesville Police Department officers in the 400 block of Shallowford Road on Sunday, Sept. 6. The arrest came after a Hall County Sheriff's Office investigation.
Williams is charged with exploitation of an elder person and felony theft by taking.
"According to initial details, on Aug. 12, Williams stole a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder from an elderly family member, 77," according to an HCSO news release. "Williams took the vehicle from a residence in the 3,000 block of Antioch Lane, where he previously lived with the victim. In addition to the victim’s only means of transportation, Williams stole his wallet containing financial transaction cards."
With assistance from the victim, investigators learned Aug. 19 that the Pathfinder was left at a grocery store in the 1,000 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway. They recovered the vehicle and obtained warrants for Williams’ arrest.
Williams remained in the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
