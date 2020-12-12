A Gainesville man was recently arrested after authorities confiscated approximately four kilograms of methamphetamine during a multi-agency investigation.
Edwin Barrera, 30, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and remained in the Hall County Jail without bond on Friday afternoon, Dec. 11.
Agents arrested Barrera on Otila Drive in Hall County and located the drugs, worth roughly $400,000 on the street.
Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit), Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force, GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), GBI West Metro Drug Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The case remains under investigation.
No further arrests are expected.
