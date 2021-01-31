A Gainesville man was recently arrested following an investigation of a cybertip into child sexual abuse material.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators charged Martin Santillan, 57, with six counts of electronic exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree forgery. All of the charges are felonies.
During the investigation by the HCSO and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, deputies executed a search warrant at Martin Santillan’s home on Poplar Springs Road. During the search, deputies seized Santillan’s electronic devices and a counterfeit Georgia Driver’s License in his possession.
According to the preliminary investigation, between July 9 and 10, Santillan possessed at least three images of child pornography on his electronic devices. Additionally, Santillan reportedly uploaded the pictures onto his Facebook Messenger account to send to another user.
There is no evidence indicating the images were produced locally or involved local victims.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO and Georgia ICAC Task Force. Additional charges are possible following forensic processing of Santillan’s electronics.
